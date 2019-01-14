Sreesanth Wants to Work With this Director, Guess Who!

Sreesanth has been banned from playing cricket but then the former fast bowler continues to grab the headlines with his involvement in big and small screen. After a successful stint at Bigg Boss and also acting in a movie called ‘Cabaret’ before, Sreesanth has now expressed his desire to work with Steven Spielberg.

“I want to work with Steven Spielberg…whether it is a small role or big in a Hollywood movie, it will be a lifetime experience for me. It will be a dream come true for me. And I always believe that anything can happen in life. I look at my life journey as a miracle. I was born in a small village in Kerala. From there, I went on to play for the Kerala state team and international test cricket for India, and now I am working in TV shows and cinema… Any miracle can happen. So yes, working in a Hollywood movie with Spielberg would be ‘something’” he said.

So what you think about it? Would you like to see Sreesanth in a Hollywood movie?