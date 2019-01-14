KeralaLatest News

Sreesanth Wants to Work With this Director, Guess Who!

Jan 14, 2019, 06:46 am IST
Less than a minute

Sreesanth has been banned from playing cricket but then the former fast bowler continues to grab the headlines with his involvement in big and small screen. After a successful stint at Bigg Boss and also acting in a movie called ‘Cabaret’ before, Sreesanth has now expressed his desire to work with Steven Spielberg.

“I want to work with Steven Spielberg…whether it is a small role or big in a Hollywood movie, it will be a lifetime experience for me. It will be a dream come true for me. And I always believe that anything can happen in life. I look at my life journey as a miracle.

I was born in a small village in Kerala. From there, I went on to play for the Kerala state team and international test cricket for India, and now I am working in TV shows and cinema… Any miracle can happen. So yes, working in a Hollywood movie with Spielberg would be ‘something’” he said.

So what you think about it? Would you like to see Sreesanth in a Hollywood movie?

Tags

Related Articles

Security personnel saves woman’s life from immolating herself

Jul 26, 2018, 03:59 pm IST

New AI helps to interact with autistic children undergoing therapy

Aug 27, 2018, 07:26 pm IST

‘Congress-mukt Bharat’ Mahatma Gandhi’s idea, not mine ,says Narendra Modi

Feb 7, 2018, 10:05 pm IST

Bhimashankar Temple- The Pilgrim’s Paradise

May 6, 2018, 03:16 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close