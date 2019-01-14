Whopping Worldwide Box office collection records of Rajinikanth starrer Petta

In the USA, Petta has collected $1.90 Million over the weekend made it to the top 5 highest grossers of Kollywood at the USA box office. Incidentally, the top 4 movies are 2.0, Kabali, Enthiran, and Kaala, all of which are Superstar Rajinikanth’s films. With Petta all set to join the elite 2 Million $ club, Rajinikanth becomes the first south Indian actor to have five 2 Million dollar films and the top 5 highest grossers under his name.
