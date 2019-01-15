10% reservation for economically weak in general category comes into force

The Act providing 10% reservation in government jobs and educational institutions to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) among upper caste came into effect. The government notified 14th January as the date on which the provisions of Constitution (103rd Amendment) Act, 2019 will be effective.

President Ram Nath Nath Kovind had given his assent to the Act on Saturday. The Act amends Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution, by adding a clause which allows states to make special provision for the advancement of any economically weaker sections in the general category.