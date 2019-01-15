Indian killed in Bomb attack in Kabul

An Indian national was among the four killed in the terror attack in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The ministry said those behind the attack as well as those providing them shelter must be brought to justice.

A bomb exploded near a heavily-fortified foreign compound in Kabul, killing at least four people and wounding over 100.

The Taliban on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the attack in Kabul that ripped through surrounding neighbourhoods.

“India strongly condemns the horrific terror attack in Kabul yesterday in which an Indian national and many others lost their lives,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Indian Embassy in Kabul is taking steps for repatriation of the mortal remains of the Indian national, the MEA said.