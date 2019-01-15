KeralaLatest News

Prakash Raj blames Kerala CM on Sabarimala issue

Jan 15, 2019, 08:16 am IST
Less than a minute

Actor Prakash Raj blamed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the Sabarimala issue. He said that the CM took a quick decision which was inappropriate. The actor also said that the issue had to be properly analysed. The issue became controversial and it was a golden chance for BJP.

Prakash Raj added that the political parties used Sabarimala for their needs. The statement by Mohanlal with reference to the ‘Me Too’ campaign was inappropriate, he told. The actor said that Mohanlal should be more careful in his responses in social issues. Star politics in Tamilnadu is ended.

He made it clear that he will contest independently in Bangaluru in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

