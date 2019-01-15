KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala review petitions will not be considered on January 22

Jan 15, 2019, 12:02 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Supreme Court will not consider the review petitions filed in the court regarding the women entry at Sabarimala temple. The apex court has earlier decided to will consider all review petitons filed on January 22.

The court has cited technical reasons for its new decision. Justice Indhu Malhotra, who earlier wrote the single dissenting judgement in Sabarimala women entry verdict is on leave due to medical reasons. It is reported that this is the reason behind the apex court’s decision, The new date was not declared by the court.

Tags

Related Articles

Medical student’s rape : Man gets seven years in jail

Nov 14, 2017, 07:16 pm IST
dhoni-playing-with-ziva-on-ground-after-winning-kxip

After beating KXIP, Dhoni and cute Ziva engaged in family time on the ground: Video

May 21, 2018, 11:34 am IST

SpaceX announces new plan to send private passenger around Moon using BFR

Sep 14, 2018, 10:02 am IST
zebra fish

This fish will help to heal Spinal injury

Jul 26, 2017, 01:15 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close