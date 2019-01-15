Sabarimala review petitions will not be considered on January 22

The Supreme Court will not consider the review petitions filed in the court regarding the women entry at Sabarimala temple. The apex court has earlier decided to will consider all review petitons filed on January 22.

The court has cited technical reasons for its new decision. Justice Indhu Malhotra, who earlier wrote the single dissenting judgement in Sabarimala women entry verdict is on leave due to medical reasons. It is reported that this is the reason behind the apex court’s decision, The new date was not declared by the court.