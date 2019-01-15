Latest Newscelebrities

Shahid Kapoor reveals he doesn’t want to forget his ex-lovers

Jan 15, 2019, 06:02 pm IST
Shahid Kapoor was asked which of exes he’d rather forget – Priyanka Chopra or Kareena Kapoor Khan.

‘See, my relationship with Kareena was longer and with Priyanka, it was shorter. ‘I think the man that I am today is because of all the experiences that I’ve had. So I wouldn’t want to delete any of the memories. It’s taught me a lot.’ Shahid answered.

He was later questioned on which of the ladies was a better actor. ‘I think the more talented actor is Kareena. I think the more hardworking and committed actor is Priyanka,’ he replied on talk show Koffee With Karan.

