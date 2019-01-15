Harmful Side effects of Deadly Chemicals Added in Your daily using Fish

Formalin is injected into fish to preserve its shelf life during transport. It is cheaper than ice and is a more dependable means to prevent rotting. Formalin keeps the gills of the fish pink and prevents them from turning maroon which is a sign of rotting fish.

Something is fishy about the fish from Kerala that has raised concerns in states like Goa, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur. The Food Safety Department authorities seized nearly about 10,000 kg of formalin-laced fish at the border check post of Arayankavu in Kerala’s Kollam district. Formalin is a toxic substance that is used to preserve dead bodies in mortuaries and prevent their decay.

Gastrointestinal problems like vomiting and diarrhoea

Upset stomach

Skin diseases

Wheezing

Burning sensations in the eyes

Watery eyes and itching

Cough

Nausea

Kidney and liver problems

How to detect formalin in fish?