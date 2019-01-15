Health & FitnessLife Style

Harmful Side effects of Deadly Chemicals Added in Your daily using Fish

Jan 15, 2019, 09:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

Formalin is injected into fish to preserve its shelf life during transport. It is cheaper than ice and is a more dependable means to prevent rotting. Formalin keeps the gills of the fish pink and prevents them from turning maroon which is a sign of rotting fish.

Something is fishy about the fish from Kerala that has raised concerns in states like Goa, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur. The Food Safety Department authorities seized nearly about 10,000 kg of formalin-laced fish at the border check post of Arayankavu in Kerala’s Kollam district. Formalin is a toxic substance that is used to preserve dead bodies in mortuaries and prevent their decay.

Pic Credit: Shahin
  • Gastrointestinal problems like vomiting and diarrhoea
  • Upset stomach
  • Skin diseases
  • Wheezing
  • Burning sensations in the eyes
  • Watery eyes and itching
  • Cough
  • Nausea
  • Kidney and liver problems

How to detect formalin in fish?

  • If the fish is preserved with formalin, it has a strong pungent smell. But sometimes you may not detect it as traders dilute it with water.
  • Fish preserved with formalin will be stiff and will not have any flies sitting on it.
  • If formalin is used, eyes of decaying fish will turn grey.
  • In formalin-laced fish, fins and tails start to decay.

Tags

Related Articles

Here are some advantages of getting married after 30 years of age

Jul 28, 2018, 10:49 pm IST
Spicy Bread Masala Stir Fry

Simple Break Breakfast Recipe- Spicy Bread Masala Stir Fry

Sep 6, 2018, 02:33 pm IST
bedroom

5 simple steps to design the perfect bedroom

May 7, 2018, 07:38 am IST

Know why Drumstick tree a good cattle feed?

May 21, 2017, 11:49 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close