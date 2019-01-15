Yet another stylish version of Hina Khan as Komalika: See Pics

Television queen Hina Khan is once again raising the temperature with her Komalika appearance. Hina Khan is one of the most fans following TV actress, She is currently seen in Komalika character.

Recently, the gorgeous diva took to her official handle ‘realhinakhan’ her sizzling appearance. she is seen posing like a diva who knows how to rule the Internet just like the Telly world. In a beautiful black Indian attire with silver jewellery, Khan simply rose the style quotient. With on the point make-up and a perfect fishtail braided bun, Hina slayed her Komolika look for the upcoming episode.

Take a look at the picture below: