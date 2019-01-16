Finance Minister Dr. Thomas Issac slams Modi’s speech

Dr. Thomas Issac said that the Modi’s yesterday’s visit in the state was failed mission He in his social media page has come with his criticism covered in sarcasm. He in his Facebook page raised harsh criticism against Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited the state yesterday has criticised the state government’s attitude on Sabarimala issue and claimed that BJP will come to power in the state like Tripura.
??????????? ???????????? ????????? ????????? ????? ????? ????????????? ?????????? ????????????? ????????? ?????????….
