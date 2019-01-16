KeralaLatest News

Finance Minister Dr. Thomas Issac slams Modi’s speech

Jan 16, 2019, 07:21 am IST
Less than a minute

Dr. Thomas Issac said that the Modi’s yesterday’s visit in the state was failed mission He in his social media page has come with his criticism covered in sarcasm.   He in his Facebook page raised harsh criticism against  Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited the state yesterday has criticised the state government’s attitude on Sabarimala issue and claimed that BJP will come to power in the state like Tripura.

Read the Post:

??????????? ???????????? ????????? ????????? ????? ????? ????????????? ?????????? ????????????? ????????? ?????????….

Gepostet von Dr.T.M Thomas Isaac am Dienstag, 15. Januar 2019

Tags

Related Articles

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor decided to not endorse the brand

Jun 15, 2018, 10:51 am IST

Government’s new rule to enable 24×7 shopping in Kerala

Oct 30, 2017, 11:03 am IST

Harthal Tomorrow? Is it Still On? All You Need to Know about it Here

Jul 29, 2018, 08:59 pm IST
virat anushka

Virat Kohli congratulates Mithali Raj but made a huge mistake

Jul 14, 2017, 09:28 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close