Indian man wins house worth Rs 77 lakh in UAE

Jan 16, 2019, 06:08 pm IST
An Indian expat won a house worth Dh400,000 ( INR 77 lakhs) as part of Al Ansari Exchange’s Winter Promotion 2018.

Donson Michael won the house in the campaign that ran from November 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018. He qualified after transferring Dh265 to his home country through Al Ansari Exchange Clock Tower branch in Sharjah.

Donson said: “Winning the ‘Dream Home’ grand prize is a dream come true for me and my family. I cannot wait to buy a new home in my country. I would like thank Al Ansari Exchange for helping me realize my dream of having my own home.”

Meanwhile, Mohammed Hira Ali from Bangladesh, won 1kg gold after being selected from a list of finalists in an electronic draw made earlier. Eight other lucky individuals took home cash prizes worth Dh80,000 through weekly draws during the promotion period.

Mohammad Bitar, Deputy General Manager, Al Ansari Exchange said: “The latest ‘Winter Promotion’ reflects our commitment towards making a positive impact in the lives of our customers by helping make their dreams come true. We congratulate Donson for winning the dream home grand prize and all other winners of the Promotion. We are overwhelmed by the number of participants in this edition, which inspires us to continue providing our customers with exceptional services and attractive rewards in recognition of their loyalty and continued support.”

