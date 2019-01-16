IRCTC installs automatic pizza vending machine at railway station

IRCTC has installed an automatic pizza vending machine at the Mumbai Central railway station. The machine will dish out hot pizzas for commuters visiting the station. Commuters visiting the station can enjoy hot pizzas at an affordable price.

It may be noted the Mumbai Central has become the first Indian railway station to get IRCTC’s pizza vending machine. The machine provides pizza of one’s choice at reasonable prices. The machine delivers the pizza within a few minutes. In order to get the pizza, users need to insert money in the machine and then select the pizza of their choice. Machine prepares the dough, adds the toppings and bakes the pizza. Commuters can collect the pizza from the machine’s delivery station.

Pizza vending machines are not something new. Countries like Japan, USA and UK have been using these machines for quite some time now. While the concept may seem bizarre but it is true. These vending machines make fresh dough and bake the pizza with chosen toppings and deliver the pizza hot and fresh. IRCTC may add such machines at other stations soon.

Worth mentioning here is that IRCTC is continuously working to improve the quality of meals served in trains or at stations. IRCTC has opened around eight new base kitchens at various railway stations- Allahabad railway station in Gujarat, Balasore railway station in Odisha, Kharagpur, Sealdah and Howrah railway stations in West Bengal, Noida railway station in Uttar Pradesh and at Rajendra Nagar railway station in Patna, Bihar. A base kitchen is also set to come up at New Delhi railway station as well.

IRCTC has also upgraded 13 kitchen units in the year 2017-18 from where meals are supplied in trains. Railways has also set an estimated budget of Rs 15 crore for setting up new kitchen units and renovation of existing kitchen units at railway stations.