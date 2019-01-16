Rajinikanth again set a record with ‘Petta’ at the USA Box Office

Rajinikanth-starrer Petta has surpassed the lifetime collection of the superstar’s 2010 film Enthiran in USA to become the third-highest Tamil grosser in the country.

Petta has crossed $2 million in the USA. The amount totals to approx INR 14. 22 crore. The other films which have achieved the feat are Endhiran (2010), Kabali (2016) and 2.0 (2018).

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala announced the news on Twitter and wrote, “#Petta crosses $2 Million in #USA.. 4th #Superstar @rajinikanth movie to do so after #Endhiran, #Kabali and #2Point0” (sic)