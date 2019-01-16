Prime Minister to interact with students, teachers and parents

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents on 29th of this month. Prime Minister urged students to participate in the unique contest on MyGov open forum and get a chance to be at the event in Delhi.

Students can register on MyGov.in open forum and participate in the contest. The competition is only for students studying from classes 9 to 12, graduate and undergraduate college students, their parents and teachers.

During the first edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha” last year, Prime Minister interacted with several students from across the country. Participants will also be able to join the interactive session from across the country through video-conference.