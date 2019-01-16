Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

RBI to inject Rs 10,000 crore through open market operations

Jan 16, 2019, 10:20 am IST
To increase liquidity Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would inject Rs 10,000 crore into the system through the  purchase of government securities on January 17. The purchase will be made through open market operations (OMOs).

RBI has decided to conduct the purchase of Government securities under OMOs for an aggregate amount of Rs 100 billion on January 17, 2019, based on an assessment of prevailing liquidity conditions . The eligible participants should submit their offers in electronic format on the RBI Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on January 17. The result of the auction will be announced on the same day and payment to successful participants will be made on the following day.

The RBI plans to inject liquidity under OMOs for Rs 50,000 crore in January 2019.

