” The last man in the queue is my Government’s concern”, says PM; Modi dedicated Kollam bypass to the Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that his Government is committed to providing road connectivity to all the rural habitations in the country. He said 90% of the rural habitations are now connected by road. He was addressing a gathering at Kollam in Kerala after dedicating the Kollam Bypass to the Nation.

The Prime Minister said that the last man in the queue is his Government’s concern. The Prime Minister urged the Kerala Government to expedite implementation of various centrally-sponsored projects in the State.

The Kollam Bypass on the National Highway-66 considerably reduces travel time between Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram, besides avoiding traffic congestion in Kollam town. Notably, this is the first National Highway project in the country taken up on a 50:50 Centre-State partnership. The 13-kilometre-long two-lane bypass is constructed at a cost of 352 crore rupees. It has three major bridges over the Ashtamudi lake, having a total length of 1540 metres and an underpass.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a plaque launching the completion of several developmental projects undertaken in the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple complex in Thiruvananthapuram under the Swadeshi Darshan scheme. Later, Prime minister also offered prayers at the temple.

The project is part of the Union Tourism Ministry’s 92.44-crore spiritual circuit involving Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Sree Parthasarathy Temple, Aranmula, and the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. Under this various infrastructure facilities were developed in Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple including a 5.2-km heritage walk corridor, renovation of the Padmatheertham pond, bio toilets, bathrooms, installation of safety equipment, a tourist information centre, stormwater drains and other development works which were done by the central government at a cost of 75.88 crores.