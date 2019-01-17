Latest NewsIndia

Ceasefire violation in LoC: India lodges strong protest with Pak

Jan 17, 2019, 09:03 pm IST
India has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the death of a civilian in unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistan forces in Sunderbani Sector of Jammu and Kashmir on the 11th of this month. A Pakistan High Commission official was summoned and a strong protest was lodged on the matter.

India also shared strong concerns over continued unprovoked firing and ceasefire violations across the Line of Control and the International Boundary.

The External Affairs Ministry in a statement said, India also protested Pakistan’s continued support to cross border terrorist infiltration into India, including supporting cover fire provided by Pakistan forces.

