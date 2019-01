Check out Box Office Collection of Ranveer Singh’s Simmba

Rohit Shetty‘s Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles, has minted Rs 231.31 crore in 20 days. Bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Movies, the blockbuster is continuing its dream run at the box office even after breaking Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express‘ record.

Sharing the dominating figures on his Twitter handle, film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Simmba [Week 3] Fri 2.60 cr, Sat 4.51 cr, Sun 5.30 cr, Mon 2.87 cr, Tue 2.29 cr, Wed 1.31 cr. Total: ? 231.31 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER” (sic).