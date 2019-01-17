Latest NewsIndiaReligion & Faith

Kumbh Mela 2019: President Kovind visited Prayagraj to offer prayers

Jan 17, 2019, 07:44 pm IST
President Ram Nath Kovind visited Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh today. President Kovind offered prayers at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik were also present at the event. He will also meet select saints and seers. The President will also unveil the statue of Maharishi Bhardwaj in the town.

Later, Kovind will participate in Vishwa Shanti Yagya at Parmarth Niketan in Arail. He will also inaugurate the two-day Gandhian Resurgence Summit on the occasion of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi’s 150 birth anniversary.

