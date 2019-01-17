Nine arrested following Nairobi terror attack

In Kenya, nine people have been arrested following an attack on a luxury hotel compound in the capital Nairobi that killed at least 21 people. All five terrorists who stormed the DusitD2 hotel and business complex on Tuesday have been killed after a 19-hour siege. Meanwhile, a major hunt is underway to find those who helped organise the attack.
Al-Qaeda-linked Somali group Al-Shabaab has claimed the responsibility of the terror attack. The group said it was acting to avenge the decision by US President Donald Trump to declare Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
