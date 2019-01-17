Latest NewsInternational

Nine arrested following Nairobi terror attack

Jan 17, 2019, 11:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Kenya, nine people have been arrested following an attack on a luxury hotel compound in the capital Nairobi that killed at least 21 people. All five terrorists who stormed the DusitD2 hotel and business complex on Tuesday have been killed after a 19-hour siege. Meanwhile, a major hunt is underway to find those who helped organise the attack.

Al-Qaeda-linked Somali group Al-Shabaab has claimed the responsibility of the terror attack. The group said it was acting to avenge the decision by US President Donald Trump to declare Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Tags

Related Articles

Link your Aadhaar with mobile number with these methods

Jan 4, 2018, 07:34 am IST

“Young Women Did Visit Sabarimala Temple”: M.M Mani

Dec 19, 2018, 07:09 am IST

Rahul Gandhi will fulfill Mahatma Gandhi’s dream : Rajasthan Manthri

Dec 17, 2017, 10:24 pm IST

“Why Was Rahul Arrested “?Deepa Rahul Easwar Breaks into Tears

Oct 19, 2018, 04:37 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close