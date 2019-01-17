Priya Prakash opens up about Sridevi Bangalow amid Controversy

Priya Prakash Varrier allegedly launched herself into controversies as soon as her Bollywood debut movie, Sridevi Bungalow, launched its trailer. Carrying an uncanny resemblance to Sridevi‘s life and death, the teaser had shots of Priya in the bathtub, an incident similar to the way Sridevi passed away last year in a Dubai hotel.

The actress and the makers of the movie were slammed by Sridevi’s fans for insensitive representation of late Sridevi Boney Kapoor. After Boney Kapoor slammed a legal notice against the makers, asking them to change the movie title within 24 hours, Priya, who was in Mumbai for the launch of her movie, tried clarifying to a news organisation, “I don’t think it (Sridevi Bungalow) is inspired from anyone. It is a fictitious story. I liked the story during the narration itself.” According to her, the curiosity surrounding the trailer felt good and hence, she wanted to leave it to the audience to judge if the film is based on the veteran actress Sridevi.

Talking to Deccan Chronical about the one thing she liked in the story, Priya said “The story is based on a female superstar. And I was happy to get to play this role. The entire story focuses on the superstar. Obviously for me to get such a meaty role as my debut film …why would I say “No” to it.”