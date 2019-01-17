SC decision to adjourn BCCI case impacts Rahul, Pandya

Cricketers Hardik Pandya and Lokesh Rahul will have to wait longer to return to international cricket as the Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to appoint an ombudsman to look into the issue.

With the Special Bench comprising Justices S.A. Bobde and A.M. Sapre deciding to adjourn the case till next week, the duo will not be able to feature in the upcoming limited-overs tour to New Zealand as well. They have already missed out on the three-ODI series against Australia due to their remarks on a television talk show which were widely criticized as crass and sexist.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already sent Vijay Shankar and Shubman Gill to replace the duo. Senior advocate Parag Tripathi, who was representing the CoA, said the issue is best left to an ombudsman.

The apex court also needs to appoint a new amicus curiae in the case after the incumbent Gopal Subramanium decided to quit. The SC has requested former Additional Solicitor General PS Narsimha in his place.