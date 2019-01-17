Sonam Kapoor giving major fashion goals with fancy formals: See Pics

Sonam Kapoor, who has been giving us major fashion goals since forever, recently made our heads turn with her boss lady avatar.
The 33-year-old actress took to her Instagram and shared a few photos of herself in which she is seen donning a bubblegum pink Calvin Klein pantsuit with a white Prada shirt. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of black formal shoes.
Sonam’s 90’s hairdo and her pink and nude makeup made her look even more gorgeous.
Check out the pictures below:
View this post on Instagram
IWC Schaffhausen at SIHH 2019. #SILVERSPITFIRE #IWCSIHH #SIHH2019 #THELONGESTFLIGHT @iwcwatchesarabia @iwcwatches_india Shirt – @prada Suit – @calvinklein Watch – @iwcwatches ? @namratasoni Styled by @rheakapoor Assisted by @chandiniw @vani2790 @spacemuffin27 @manishamelwani ? : @thehouseofpixels
