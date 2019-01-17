Latest Newscelebrities

Sonam Kapoor giving major fashion goals with fancy formals: See Pics

Jan 17, 2019, 05:06 pm IST
Less than a minute

Sonam Kapoor, who has been giving us major fashion goals since forever, recently made our heads turn with her boss lady avatar.

The 33-year-old actress took to her Instagram and shared a few photos of herself in which she is seen donning a bubblegum pink Calvin Klein pantsuit with a white Prada shirt. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of black formal shoes.

Sonam’s 90’s hairdo and her pink and nude makeup made her look even more gorgeous.

Check out the pictures below:

Tags

Related Articles

Indian Chinese Soldiers Shake Hands; border issue melting

Jan 9, 2018, 06:51 pm IST

This is how each person cheats in a relationship according to their zodiac signs

Jun 17, 2018, 11:00 pm IST

Prime Minister to announce over Rs 3,150 crore projects

Jan 8, 2019, 07:16 pm IST

Not Salman nor Vivek Oberoi, he was Aish’s first love

Apr 11, 2018, 06:05 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close