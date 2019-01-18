Travel & TourismLatest NewsTravelmaniaTourism

All You Need To Know About Kashi Vishvanath Temple

Jan 18, 2019, 12:40 pm IST
Less than a minute
Kashi Temple

Kashi Vishvanath Temple is one of the most famous Hindu temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India. The temple stands on the western bank of the holy river Ganga and is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, the holiest of Shiva temples. The main deity is known by the name Vishvanatha or Vishveshvara meaning Ruler of The Universe. Varanasi city is also called Kashi, and hence the temple is popularly called Kashi Vishvanath Temple.

The temple has been referred to in Hindu scriptures for a very long time as a central part of worship in the Shaiva philosophy. It has been destroyed and reconstructed a number of times in history. The last structure was demolished by Aurangzeb, the sixth Mughal emperor who constructed the Gyanvapi Mosque on its site.[1] The current structure was built on an adjacent site by the Maratha ruler, Ahilya Bai Holkar of Indore in 1780.

Since 1983, the temple has been managed by the government of Uttar Pradesh. During the religious occasion of Shivratri, Kashi Naresh (King of Kashi) is the chief officiating priest.

Tags

Related Articles

Is Aadhaar necessary or not? Verbal war between veterans

Dec 23, 2017, 06:40 am IST

Grenade attack at prayer hall; 3 Killed, Several injured

Nov 18, 2018, 03:52 pm IST
Facebook

Facebook & Cambridge Analytica: officials search offices

Mar 24, 2018, 10:30 am IST

FIFA World Cup 2018: Here are all the Goals You Missed From Yesterday’s 3 Matches

Jun 19, 2018, 09:40 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close