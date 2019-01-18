Latest NewsIndia

Cabinet approves proposal to rename Mughalsarai tehsil

Jan 18, 2019, 04:45 pm IST
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to rename Mughalsarai tehsil after Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Hindustan reported.

In August, the state government had decided to rename Mughalsarai junction, a railway station, after the Bharatiya Jana Sangh cofounder.

Last year, the state cabinet decided to rename Allahabad city Prayagraj, and Faizabad district was renamed Ayodhya district. The Indian Air Force airport in Gorakhpur was renamed after Maha Yogi Gorakhnath.

The Adityanath-led government is also considering a proposal to rename three defence airports in the state. The proposal suggests renaming the Bareilly airport after ‘Nath Nagri’, which is believed to be the mythological name of the city. Chief Minister Adityanath is a member of the Nath sect.

The proposal also recommends the renaming of Kanpur’s Chakeri airport after freedom fighter Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi and the Agra airport after Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

