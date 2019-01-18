“Gilgit-Baltistan”: India lodges protest over Pak’s SC order

India summoned the Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan and a strong protest was lodged on a recent order by Pakistan’s Supreme Court on the so-called “Gilgit-Baltistan” which is an interference in India’s internal affairs.

External Affairs Ministry said in a release that it was reiterated that the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir, which also includes the so-called ‘Gilgit-Baltistan’ has been, is and shall remain an integral part of India.

Pakistan government or judiciary have no locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it. Any action to alter the status of these occupied territories by Pakistan has no legal basis whatsoever.