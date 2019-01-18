Latest NewsIndia

“Gilgit-Baltistan”: India lodges protest over Pak’s SC order

Jan 18, 2019, 11:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

India summoned the Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan and a strong protest was lodged on a recent order by Pakistan’s Supreme Court on the so-called “Gilgit-Baltistan” which is an interference in India’s internal affairs.

External Affairs Ministry said in a release that it was reiterated that the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir, which also includes the so-called ‘Gilgit-Baltistan’ has been, is and shall remain an integral part of India.

Pakistan government or judiciary have no locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it. Any action to alter the status of these occupied territories by Pakistan has no legal basis whatsoever.

Tags

Related Articles

The owner of Mumbai’s Kamala Mills claimed the arrest is illegal

Mar 23, 2018, 06:47 pm IST

A plan to push 600 terrorists into India to wreak havoc: Intel report

Aug 3, 2018, 11:02 am IST

Madhya Pradesh by-polls: Congress accuses of fudging voters’ list

Feb 17, 2018, 11:59 am IST

BREAKING NEWS!!!! BANKERS ARE UNISLAMIC

Jan 5, 2018, 02:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close