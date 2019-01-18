Latest NewsIndiaSports

Malaysia Masters Badminton: Saina Nehwal enters semifinals

Jan 18, 2019, 07:10 pm IST
Saina Nehwal has entered the women’s singles semi-finals of the Malaysia Masters Badminton. In Kuala Lumpur today, she defeated former world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan.

Seventh-seeded Saina, who had an 8-4 head-to-head record against Okuhara before today, fought back from 9-15 and 14-18 down in the two games to extend her dominance over the second-seeded Japanese with a 21-18,23-21 win in a 48-minute quarterfinal.

The 28-year-old from Hyderabad, who had won the title in 2017 and was a runner-up in the 2011 edition, will face a tough test next when she faces three-time world champion Carolina Marin of Spain on tomorrow.

