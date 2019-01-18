KeralaLatest News

Pinarayi Vijayan is a rude and devious Chief Minister: K.Surendran

Jan 18, 2019, 04:15 pm IST
Less than a minute

kerala-bjp-leaders-open-challenge-cpim-government

Pinarayi Vijayan had once again proved that he was a rude and devious Chief Minister, says BJP leader K.Surendran. He has also slammed the report that the Kerala government submitted to the Supreme Court that 51 women have entered the Sabarimala temple. BJP state general secretary K.Surendran in his Facebook page expressed this comment.

He alleged that the government report, which stated that 51 women have entered Sabarimala to offer darshan, was a fake report. This false document was presented in the SC to overthrow the review petition and destroy Sabarimala.

He demanded that contempt of court charges should be registered against the DGP who gave the false report.

?????? ???????????? ?????? ???????? ??????????????? ???????? ?????????????? ???? ???????????????.???? ??????????? ???? …

Gepostet von K Surendran am Donnerstag, 17. Januar 2019

Tags

Related Articles

Soha alikhan

Social media attacks famous actress for wearing saree

Jun 29, 2017, 02:15 pm IST

Hackers Can take Control of your Chromecast Devices and do this

Jan 3, 2019, 07:33 am IST

Shall we defend terrorists through Satyagraha? : Arun Jaitley

Jun 23, 2018, 12:06 am IST

These are the 4 places to watch movies for free around UAE

Jul 29, 2017, 06:00 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close