Pinarayi Vijayan is a rude and devious Chief Minister: K.Surendran

Pinarayi Vijayan had once again proved that he was a rude and devious Chief Minister, says BJP leader K.Surendran. He has also slammed the report that the Kerala government submitted to the Supreme Court that 51 women have entered the Sabarimala temple. BJP state general secretary K.Surendran in his Facebook page expressed this comment.

He alleged that the government report, which stated that 51 women have entered Sabarimala to offer darshan, was a fake report. This false document was presented in the SC to overthrow the review petition and destroy Sabarimala.

He demanded that contempt of court charges should be registered against the DGP who gave the false report.