‘She is an insane person’, says Kanakadurga’s brother

Kanakadurga is the women who made history by entering Sabarimala temple. But now her brother has come forward slamming her. Kanakadurga’s brother Bharath Bhushan says that his sister is an insane person. He also claimed that he will allow her to enter her home only after she apologizes to the Hindu community.

Earlier Kanakadurga has complained to the police that she was beaten by her mother in law. This happened when she returned to her home after the temple entry. Her mother in law also filed a counter-complaint against her.

Kanakadurga and Bindu had approached the Supreme Court yesterday demanding 24×7 police protection. Today the apex court has asked the state government to give them complete protection.

Kanakadurga and Bindhu Ammini were the first women who entered Sabarimala temple after the historic verdict by Supreme Court which removed the ban for women from certain age group from entering the hill shrine. They first tried and was returned after a heavy protest. Later the police have tactically taken them to the temple