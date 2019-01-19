PM Narendra Modi takes ride in ‘K-9 Vajra Self Propelled Howitzer’ : Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen riding a K-9 Vajra Self Propelled Howitzer built by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Saturday.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter and posted a video saying, “Checking out the tanks at L&T’s Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira”. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated Larsen & Toubro Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also present at the event.

Checking out the tanks at L&T’s Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira. pic.twitter.com/zf7wRrbX7Y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2019

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit Silvassa, the capital city of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli later in the day, where he would lay a foundation stone for a medical college. Modi inaugurated the ninth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on January 18 which is being held at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar till January 20.