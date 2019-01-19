President Ram Nath Kovind Felicitates Manikarnika’s cast after special screening

President Ram Nath Kovind watched the special screening of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The screening was organised at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday, January 18, where the cast of the film was also among the attendees. After the screening, President Kovind felicitated the cast of the film.

The pictures from the special screening were shared by the official Twitter handle of the President Kovind. The tweet reads, “President Kovind watched a special screening of the film ‘Manikarnika’, based on the life of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre; felicitated the cast and crew of the film.”