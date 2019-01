Parineeti Chopra And Priyanka Chopra Look Gorgeous in Unseen Pic From Jodhpur Wedding. Shared by Parineeti on her Instagram page, the caption just had “Behnein (sisters)” as its description. The two looked like princesses as they stood back-to-back, holding hands, with Umaid Bhawan Palace lighted up in the background.

