Rajinikanth’s Petta set another record in Chennai Box Office

Jan 19, 2019, 01:19 pm IST
Rajinikanth-starrer Petta has become the 5th Rajinikanth film to enter Chennai’s all-time top 10. He was still gleaming with the massive box-office success of 2.0, when biggest superstar in the South, Rajinikanth, released his next film, Petta. And while 2.0 may have broken innumerable box-office records, Petta isn’t lagging behind either. The film has already made Rs 150 crore (domestic and worldwide box-office collections) and is going strong.

According to film trade analyst, Ramesh Bala, Petta has made its way into the top-10 biggest box-office films in Chennai. And not just that, Petta is also Rajinikanth’s 5th film to make it to this prestigious list.

