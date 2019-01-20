How to take care of your hair during pregnancy

Hair Massage:

A great way to take care of your hair during pregnancy and to relax at the same time is by indulging in a good hair massage.

Oil your hair at least three to four times a week. Using natural hair oils is a great way to add some nourishment to your hair. Opt for oils that have healthy ingredients like olive, coconut, almond, jojoba, castor and the like. Heat up the oil slightly, making sure it is not too hot, but just warm. Massage this through the scalp and hair.

This will help strengthen the roots and prevent hair fall. You can wrap a warm towel around the head to add some extra benefits.

Shampoo and Conditioning:

Make sure you use a shampoo at least once to twice a week.

Use a mild shampoo, or better still, use a shampoo that is herbal. Apply a conditioner every time you wash your hair. Pay special attention to the tips of the hair to avoid dry or split ends.

As you progress in your pregnancy, washing your hair becomes more and more difficult. Ask your partner to help you with this.

Wait For the Colouring Session:

It is best to avoid colouring your hair while you are pregnant. There is no scientific data to prove that colouring your hair during pregnancy can actually cause harm to the baby, but it is recommended nonetheless.

Hair colours can trigger certain allergies or infections and it is good to avoid any such complication during pregnancy.

Combing:

Avoid combing hair when it is wet. Let your hair dry naturally, or use a hair dryer at medium heat. Comb it using a wide toothed comb when dry. This will help avoid hair fall.

Regular Hair Trims:

Your hair goes through different changes during pregnancy, causing difference in hair texture and thickness. A good idea is to go for a regular hair trim that will help avoid split ends or rough ends. A new style is also a great mood enhancer!

Understanding Your Hair Type:

Hormonal changes can really mess with your hair type. It is best to understand your hair type as it changes during this phase.

Use products that are specifically created for this particular hair type. This will help add needed nourishment to your hair, making it less prone to damage and fall.

Balanced Diet:

Everything that you eat now will help nurture your baby, as well as give your body the strength it needs to go through the changes. A balanced diet is important to provide nourishment to your hair as well. Include milk, fruits, vegetables, meats, fish, lentils, grains, dry fruits and other such ingredients in your daily diet.

Check with your doctor to find out if there are certain food items that you should stay away from during pregnancy.