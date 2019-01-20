Latest NewsIndia

“Mayawati sold her dignity for power”: BJP MLA

Jan 20, 2019, 10:27 am IST
BJP MLA Sadhana Singh has abused Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati. Sadhana Singh, BJP MLA from Mughalsarai, Uttar Pradesh said that Mayawati is a “shame on the womankind” who “sold her dignity for power”.

“I don’t think Mayawati is a woman or man. She has no sense of self-respect… she was almost molested earlier and yet… Draupadi was a victim of sexual misconduct. she vowed to get revenge. That was a self-respecting woman. Look at this woman. Everything was looted from her, despite which she sold all her dignity to get power,” said Sadhana Singh.

Singh said that a woman who underwent a `chirharan` (disrobe) is now compromising with the perpetrators, “she is worse than a eunuch”.
“I take this opportunity to condemn Mayawati, who calls herself a woman. She is a shame on the entire womankind. BJP leaders saved her dignity, and she sold it for the sake of comfort and power. Women from the entire country condemn her,” Sadhna added.

Referring to the SP-BSP alliance that was announced by the BSP supremo on January 12, Singh said that Mayawati joined hands with the party which humiliated her.

