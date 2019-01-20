Latest NewsIndia

‘Modi and Shah will break up the country, if returned to power’, says Kejriwal

Jan 20, 2019, 02:52 pm IST
Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah will break up the country if they return to power in the 2019 general elections. He was talking to media in Punjab.

Kejriwal said that people in the country wanted to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha polls.  “If they return to power in the 2019 elections, they will break up the country,” Kejriwal told the media in Punjab. “The country is fed up with the five-year rule of Modi and Amit Shah. They have destroyed this country in five years. They have poisoned the minds of people,” he added.

After meeting party leaders from Punjab, Kejriwal left for Barnala town by road to launch the party’s campaign for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

