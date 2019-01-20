Latest NewsSports

MS Dhoni joins an elite group of Indian batsmen with this unique record

Jan 20, 2019, 11:42 pm IST
Former India skipper MS Dhoni joined Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma to become the fourth Indian batsman to register 1000+ runs in Australia. For his consistent show in the three-match ODI series, MS Dhoni bagged the Man of the Series. He amassed 193 runs and was dismissed only once. His highest score in the series 87* also took India over the line in the final ODI at MCG, as he did in Adelaide earlier with a breezy 54-ball 55.

In the decider at MCG, Dhoni stitched two crucial 50+ stands with Kohli and later with Kedar Jadhav to take India over the line for a historic win.

