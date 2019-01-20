MS Dhoni joins an elite group of Indian batsmen with this unique record

Former India skipper MS Dhoni joined Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma to become the fourth Indian batsman to register 1000+ runs in Australia. For his consistent show in the three-match ODI series, MS Dhoni bagged the Man of the Series. He amassed 193 runs and was dismissed only once. His highest score in the series 87* also took India over the line in the final ODI at MCG, as he did in Adelaide earlier with a breezy 54-ball 55.

In the decider at MCG, Dhoni stitched two crucial 50+ stands with Kohli and later with Kedar Jadhav to take India over the line for a historic win.