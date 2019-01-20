NCW seeks explanation from BJP MLA

The National Commission for Women has taken Suo Motu cognizance of the objectionable statement made by BJP MLA Sadhana Singh on BSP leader Mayawati.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the reports, an NCW official said the Commission will send a notice to Sadhana Singh regarding the statement in question and seek an explanation from her.

Earlier Sadhana Singh, BJP MLA from Mughalsarai, Uttar Pradesh said that Mayawati is a “shame on the womankind” who “sold her dignity for power”.

“I don’t think Mayawati is a woman or man. She has no sense of self-respect… she was almost molested earlier and yet… Draupadi was a victim of sexual misconduct. she vowed to get revenge. That was a self-respecting woman. Look at this woman. Everything was looted from her, despite which she sold all her dignity to get power,” said Sadhana Singh.

Singh said that a woman who underwent a `chirharan` (disrobe) is now compromising with the perpetrators, “she is worse than a eunuch”.