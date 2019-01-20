Latest NewsIndiaDefence

Nirmala Sitharaman to launch Defence Corridor today

Jan 20, 2019
Defence Minister Nirmala Seetharaman will formally launch the Tamilnadu Defence Industrial Corridor today.

Three defences related MoUs will also be signed in her presence. The minister will later inaugurate the Coimbatore Defence Innovation hub, by video conferencing from Trichy.

This will be the country’s second defense industrial corridor, the first one has already been launched in Aligarh, UP in last August. Both the corridors had been announced in the last budget as part of measures to indigenize defence production.

The Tamilnadu corridor is expected to have six nodes at Trichy, Salem, Hosur, Kovai, Madurai as well as Chennai. It is expected to be a specialised facility in precision centered, aero component manufacturing.

