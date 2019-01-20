Sikh man brutally assaulted in the United States for not giving him rolling papers for cigarettes

Twenty-four-year-old Andrew Ramsey wanted rolling papers from a convenience store in Oregon and since he did not have the mandatory identity proof, Harwinder Singh Dodd refused to sell it to him. He kicked, punched and pulled the beard of the Sikh.

Ramsey “racially targeted” Dodd on the basis of his religion, FOX 12 reported citing a court document. When Ramsey was asked to leave the store, he pulled Dodd to the ground and kicked him, Justin Brecht, a legislative policy adviser in the Oregon State Capitol, was quoted as saying by the report, according to news agency PTI.

“Dodd was bleeding as he was mercilessly punched in the face…and kicked very brutally. It was very serious,” Brecht said.

The police have pressed charges of hate crime, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and assault in the fourth degree on Ramsey, adding that the 24-year-old tried to steal Dodd’s turban and hurled a shoe at him.