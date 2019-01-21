BJP MLA quits party

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Dr. Akula Satyanarayana from Rajahmundry Urban constituency on Sunday has sent his resignation letter to the Andhra Pradesh BJP President. The legislator has also confirmed he will be joining Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party on Monday.

Satyanarayana said, “He (Andhra BJP President) will be tendering my resignation letter to state Assembly speaker on Monday. I will join Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party.” Speaking to media, Satyanarayana said he will be meeting Pawan in Vijayawada on Monday and join his party.

According to the reports, this announcement from Satyanarayana came he conducted a meeting with JSP leaders Meda Gurudatta Prasad, Kandula Durgesh, Ganta Swaroopa Rani, Anusree Satyanarayana, and others.