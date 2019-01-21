J&K : Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces

Two terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday.

A cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces following specific information about the presence of militants in Hapatnar forests of Chrar-e-Sharief area.

