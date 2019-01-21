Latest NewsIndia

J&K : Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces

Jan 21, 2019, 12:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

Two terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday.

A cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces following specific information about the presence of militants in Hapatnar forests of Chrar-e-Sharief area.

An encounter broke out on Monday between security forces and militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hapatnaar area of Budgam District following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned intoa gunbattle after militants opened fire on security forces.

No casualties have been reported so far in the encounter, he added.

Tags

Related Articles

CPM Leader’s Son and wife attacked during Hartal

Nov 17, 2018, 02:07 pm IST

Sourav Ganguly Mocks Steve Waugh For his Instagram post

Jan 1, 2019, 07:58 am IST

Air India consistently improving: Overall performance brings massive profit for flagship carrier

Feb 8, 2018, 11:19 pm IST

Meet the ‘Pakistani Priyanka Chopra’ , Pics goes viral : See Pics

Jan 31, 2018, 08:57 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close