Latest NewsIndiaSports

Tata Steel Chess: Viswanathan Anand beats Mamedyarov

Jan 21, 2019, 08:58 pm IST
Less than a minute

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand scored a crushing victory over Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan in the eighth round to share the lead with Norway’s Magnus Carlsen in the Tata Steel Chess tournament in the Netherlands.

Having outclassed Vladimir Kramnik of Russia as black in the previous round, Anand, a five times winner, continued his demolition act and grounded Mamedyarov, who currently holds the third position in the world rankings.

The Indian ace took his tally to 5.5 points out of a possible eight and is matched only by reigning world champion Carlsen who himself played a fine game to beat Richard Rapport of Hungary.

Tags

Related Articles

Long list of Deepika Padukone’s tragic love affairs till date

May 11, 2018, 04:50 pm IST
Sultan Garh Waterfalls

Flash Flood s Kills 11; Rescue Operations Saves At Least 40 Stranded

Aug 16, 2018, 06:39 am IST
Doctor

Shocking ! Doctor beats patient in front of policemen : Watch Video

Apr 14, 2018, 08:00 pm IST

The Reserve Bank is likely to maintain status-quo on interest rate

Dec 2, 2018, 06:43 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close