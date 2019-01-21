Tata Steel Chess: Viswanathan Anand beats Mamedyarov

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand scored a crushing victory over Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan in the eighth round to share the lead with Norway’s Magnus Carlsen in the Tata Steel Chess tournament in the Netherlands.

Having outclassed Vladimir Kramnik of Russia as black in the previous round, Anand, a five times winner, continued his demolition act and grounded Mamedyarov, who currently holds the third position in the world rankings.

The Indian ace took his tally to 5.5 points out of a possible eight and is matched only by reigning world champion Carlsen who himself played a fine game to beat Richard Rapport of Hungary.