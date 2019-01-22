J&K: Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces

Two terrorists were gunned down in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A gunfight between security forces and militants is underway in the orchards of Heff Shermal village, reports said. The identity and affiliation of them were being ascertained.

Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operations Group (SOG) of state police were involved in the counter insurgency operation.

Earlier on Monday two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Zinpanchal, Chari Sharief in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Following the encounter, reports of stone-pelting were received from some parts of Budgam and Pulwama districts, while authorities suspended Internet connection in some areas as a precautionary measure.