Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government is taking several steps to help the overseas Indians for their travel papers and soon e-based passport will be introduced.

“Ab toh ek kadam agey badtey hue chip based e-passport jaari karne ki disha mein kaam chal raha hae (Now, we are working hard to introduce chip-based passport),” Prime Minister said addressing the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Convention in Varanasi.