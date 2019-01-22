‘Still feels sorry about slapping S. Sreesanth’ says Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh said he still feels sorry about slapping S. Sreesanth during the first edition of the Indian Premier League nearly 11 years ago. In April 2008, Harbhajan and Sreesanth grabbed cricket headlines the world over when the former slammed Sreesanth after a match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab.

Harbajan, who plays for Chennai Super Kings, was then a part of Mumbai Indians. Sreesanth played for Kings XI Punjab. Harbhajan had apologised to Sreesanth in the KXIP dressing-room immediately after the incident.

Over a decade later, Harbhajan Singh is the third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket for India, he has won multiple IPL trophies with two different teams and will go down in history as one of the greatest off-spinners to have ever played the game. However, given a chance, if Harbhajan could correct one thing in life, it would be that episode with Sreesanth which was branded ‘Slapgate’.

“Whatever happened with Sreesanth.. me and him on the field… a lot of people talk about that incident now,” Harbhajan told Behindwoods Air. “If I have to go back and rectify something in my life, I would correct that. I shouldn’t have done that.

“That was a mistake and I am sorry about that. It shouldn’t have happened.

“Sreesanth is a top guy and he had so much of skill. My best wishes to Sreesanth and his wife and to their children. No matter what people say, I am still your brother,” Harbhajan said.