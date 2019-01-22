“You are the brand ambassadors of India”, PM Modi to NRI’s

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that NRI’s are the brand ambassadors of India. He said this welcoming the NRI representatives to the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas function. He inaugurated the 15th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

He claimed said that the NRIs can play a great role in the startup, stand up, and defence manufacturing sector while working for the development of India. The government has taken a new step in Passport Seva service recently and is planning to provide E Visa also. The Government is going to start Pravasi Teerth Darshan Yojna. He assured that the government will help NRIs in every possible manner.

“Earlier people said India cannot change. But, we have changed this thinking. we have shown change. The world these days looks at our advice with seriousness. As a result, we bagged the environment award and Seoul prize”, said Prime Minister. The campaign to communicate with all Indians around the worldwide was started by the dear revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee and this is the first convention after him, PM Modi added.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that India’s image as a powerful country improved leaps and bounds due to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Swaraj remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for starting Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.