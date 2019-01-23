Cristiano Ronaldo accepts €18.8m deal over tax evasion

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has cut a deal with a court in Madrid over tax evasion charges, accepting an 18.8 million euros fine. The deal, agreed in advance, includes a 23-month jail sentence to Ronaldo. However, he would not spend a single day in prison as sentences of up to two years are generally not enforced in Spain for first-time offenders in non-violent crimes.

Ronaldo was accused of avoiding paying tax in Spain between 2010 and 2014 when he was playing for Real Madrid and based in the Spanish capital. Forbes lists the 33-year-old as the third-wealthiest athlete in the world, with estimated earnings of 108 million US dollars a year.