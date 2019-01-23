India bundles new Zealand for 157 with 4 wicket haul of spinner Kuldeep Yadav. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bat first against India at McLean Park in Napier.

Kuldeep finishes with 4 wickets and as the leading wicket-taker of the innings for India. Shami scalped 3 while Chahal ended two wickets.

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have made a steady start in the chase as after six overs they have scored just 18 runs. The duo isn’t taking any unnecessary risks as they know the target is a small one.