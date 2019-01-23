Inspirational Morning Quotes From Bhagavad Gita

Bhagavad Gita is a compilation of 700 verses presented as a discourse rendered by the divine charioteer Krishna, an incarnation of one of the central deities of Hinduism, to the warrior Arjuna. The occasion is the historic battle of Kurukshetra between Arjuna and his brothers on one side and their cousins on the other.

The Bhagavad Gita stresses the importance of doing one’s duty and of faith in God. Like the great scriptures of the other faiths, the Gita discusses various beliefs, values, and disciplines central to the conduct of a good and meaningful life: devotion, attachment, conflict of motives, ethical actions and consequences, sense of duty, and misgivings from right actions.